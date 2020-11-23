Meet Medium Rare’s Mark Bucher, whose Feed the Fridge initiative supports school kids and struggling restaurants

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an…

Welcome to Off the Beat, a weekly Q&A with a local business person doing something a little different. Have an idea or pitch that reflects some unusual business activity? Email mneibauer@bizjournals.com.

Mark Bucher is the owner of Medium Rare, a burger master and the founder of Feed the Fridge, a philanthropic effort to support hungry school kids and struggling restaurants.

What is Feed The Fridge? Feed The Fridge is a win-win for school age students dealing with food insecurity, and the restaurant industry, both hit hard by the pandemic. We are placing refrigerators inside the lobbies of D.C. Parks and Recreation centers. Each refrigerator is filled with between 25 and 100 meals a day, Monday through Friday. The meals are from local restaurants, so they’re top quality — 30% carbohydrate, 30% protein and 30% vegetable. We found that the kids go to the rec centers for Wi-Fi access to do their school work, and now they can get a meal. And the restaurants get reimbursed for the meals…