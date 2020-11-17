Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

NATION’S CAPITAL-PROTEST AFTERMATH After Trump march: Arrests, accusations and COVID-19 fines WASHINGTON (AP) — After a weekend with dozens of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a weekend with dozens of arrests and scattered clashes between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump, both sides took to social media to accuse the other of instigating violence. Meanwhile, a long-standing D.C. bar stands in danger of losing its liquor license after becoming a haven for Trump supporters who refused to follow local COVID-19 restrictions. All told, 21 people were arrested, including one juvenile, for charges that included disorderly conduct, inciting violence and assault. Scattered clashes between supporters and opponents of Trump led to a series of brief but chaotic brawls that left several injured and one person with multiple stab wounds.

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A man imprisoned for killing a former girlfriend in Washington a decade ago has pleaded guilty to slaying his estranged wife who disappeared from her Virginia home in 1989. Prosecutors said at a news conference Monday that Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz entered his plea to second-degree murder in Stafford Circuit Court in Stafford, Virginia. Rodriguez-Cruz was charged in October 2019 with killing Marta Haydee Rodriguez. By the time he was indicted, he was already serving a 12-year sentence for killing Pamela Butler at her home in Washington in 2009. Evidence and other information from that case eventually helped authorities solve Rodriguez’s case. Rodriguez–Cruz could face 40 years in prison at a February sentencing.

After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol. The testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts. Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from the city of Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and then get a second test three to five days after arrival.

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reporter takes morning runs on Capitol Hill each day. These days, near the end of the run, he passes the same bustle he has seen every four years at this time since he first moved to Washington in 1996. Workers are busy erecting the stage, bleachers and tower for TV cameras for the presidential inaugural. Much of the west side of the Capitol is roped off to keep the public away from the work. This year, he finds that sight especially reassuring. In the midst of a pandemic and at the end of a hotly contested election campaign, the work goes on.

