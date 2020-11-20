Balanced Fund 14524.89 – .19 + .31 + 9.05 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.69 + .34 + 1.25 + 10.71 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14524.89 – .19 + .31 + 9.05

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.69 + .34 + 1.25 + 10.71

Emerging Markets 407.91 + .43 + 1.76 + 11.71

Equity Income Fund 13708.84 – .42 – .30 + .26

GNMA 785.45 – .08 + .03 + 3.24

General Municipal Debt 1476.68 + .09 + .83 + 3.71

Gold Fund 395.82 + .46 – 5.07 + 24.73

High Current Yield 2395.69 – .01 + .58 + 1.97

High Yield Municipal 686.91 + .11 + 1.02 + 1.92

International Fund 2134.26 + .29 + 1.43 + 6.14

Science and Technology Fund 4345.09 + .24 + 1.78 + 35.47

Short Investment Grade 387.21 – .02 + .11 + 3.65

Short Municipal 192.36 + .04 + .14 + 1.54

US Government 743.86 + .26 + .55 + 7.88

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.