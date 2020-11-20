Balanced Fund 14524.89 – .19 + .31 + 9.05
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.69 + .34 + 1.25 + 10.71
Emerging Markets 407.91 + .43 + 1.76 + 11.71
Equity Income Fund 13708.84 – .42 – .30 + .26
GNMA 785.45 – .08 + .03 + 3.24
General Municipal Debt 1476.68 + .09 + .83 + 3.71
Gold Fund 395.82 + .46 – 5.07 + 24.73
High Current Yield 2395.69 – .01 + .58 + 1.97
High Yield Municipal 686.91 + .11 + 1.02 + 1.92
International Fund 2134.26 + .29 + 1.43 + 6.14
Science and Technology Fund 4345.09 + .24 + 1.78 + 35.47
Short Investment Grade 387.21 – .02 + .11 + 3.65
Short Municipal 192.36 + .04 + .14 + 1.54
US Government 743.86 + .26 + .55 + 7.88
