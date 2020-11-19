Balanced Fund 14553.66 + .32 + 1.36 + 9.26 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.29 + .30 + .90 + 10.33 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14553.66 + .32 + 1.36 + 9.26

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2447.29 + .30 + .90 + 10.33

Emerging Markets 407.03 + .33 + 2.78 + 11.46

Equity Income Fund 13747.87 + .08 + 1.58 + .55

GNMA 785.95 + .01 + .13 + 3.30

General Municipal Debt 1475.02 + .26 + .85 + 3.60

Gold Fund 394.92 – .35 – 4.17 + 24.45

High Current Yield 2395.87 – .01 + .60 + 1.98

High Yield Municipal 686.22 + .35 + 1.06 + 1.81

International Fund 2128.61 + .37 + 2.19 + 5.86

Science and Technology Fund 4359.44 + 1.92 + 3.10 + 35.92

Short Investment Grade 387.25 + .01 + .10 + 3.67

Short Municipal 192.24 + .02 + .11 + 1.48

US Government 743.49 + .31 + .47 + 7.83

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.