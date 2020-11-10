Balanced Fund 14370.78 – .06 + 3.45 + 7.89 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2411.27 – .18 + .57 + 8.71 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14370.78 – .06 + 3.45 + 7.89

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2411.27 – .18 + .57 + 8.71

Emerging Markets 396.88 – .50 + 5.71 + 8.69

Equity Income Fund 13677.48 + .96 + 6.13 + .03

GNMA 784.66 + .01 – .06 + 3.13

General Municipal Debt 1459.91 + .01 + .53 + 2.54

Gold Fund 412.75 – 4.12 – 3.76 + 30.07

High Current Yield 2390.53 – .23 + 2.32 + 1.75

High Yield Municipal 677.77 + .02 + .65 + .56

International Fund 2084.18 + .48 + 6.76 + 3.65

Science and Technology Fund 4151.25 – 2.18 + 3.81 + 29.43

Short Investment Grade 387.00 + .04 + .28 + 3.60

Short Municipal 191.96 – .01 + .07 + 1.33

US Government 740.25 + .40 + .14 + 7.36

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.