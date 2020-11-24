Balanced Fund 14745.97 + 1.05 + 1.15 + 10.71 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2445.61 – .30 + .41 + 10.26 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14745.97 + 1.05 + 1.15 + 10.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2445.61 – .30 + .41 + 10.26

Emerging Markets 415.17 + 1.07 + 2.43 + 13.69

Equity Income Fund 14104.15 + 1.87 + 1.61 + 3.15

GNMA 786.81 + .07 + .15 + 3.42

General Municipal Debt 1477.24 + .60 + 3.75

Gold Fund 374.26 – 2.34 – 8.09 + 17.94

High Current Yield 2411.00 + .43 + .77 + 2.62

High Yield Municipal 688.13 + .09 + .91 + 2.10

International Fund 2168.93 + 1.51 + 1.92 + 7.86

Science and Technology Fund 4405.60 + .85 + 2.03 + 37.36

Short Investment Grade 387.47 + .01 + .09 + 3.72

Short Municipal 192.33 – .01 + .08 + 1.52

US Government 740.95 – .23 + .04 + 7.46

