Balanced Fund 14050.44 + 1.14 + 2.98 + 5.48

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2421.37 + .99 + .48 + 9.16

Emerging Markets 382.39 + 1.85 + 3.04 + 4.72

Equity Income Fund 12933.84 + .36 + 4.40 – 5.41

GNMA 785.49 + .05 + .14 + 3.24

General Municipal Debt 1457.43 + .36 + .39 + 2.36

Gold Fund 421.04 – 1.83 + 4.91 + 32.68

High Current Yield 2355.81 + .83 + 1.39 + .27

High Yield Municipal 675.28 + .28 + .29 + .19

International Fund 1978.91 + 1.37 + 4.57 – 1.59

Science and Technology Fund 4167.50 + 4.22 + 5.45 + 29.93

Short Investment Grade 386.01 + .02 + .01 + 3.33

Short Municipal 191.96 + .06 + .06 + 1.32

US Government 742.26 + .41 – .03 + 7.65

