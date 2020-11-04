Balanced Fund 14050.44 + 1.14 + 2.98 + 5.48
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2421.37 + .99 + .48 + 9.16
Emerging Markets 382.39 + 1.85 + 3.04 + 4.72
Equity Income Fund 12933.84 + .36 + 4.40 – 5.41
GNMA 785.49 + .05 + .14 + 3.24
General Municipal Debt 1457.43 + .36 + .39 + 2.36
Gold Fund 421.04 – 1.83 + 4.91 + 32.68
High Current Yield 2355.81 + .83 + 1.39 + .27
High Yield Municipal 675.28 + .28 + .29 + .19
International Fund 1978.91 + 1.37 + 4.57 – 1.59
Science and Technology Fund 4167.50 + 4.22 + 5.45 + 29.93
Short Investment Grade 386.01 + .02 + .01 + 3.33
Short Municipal 191.96 + .06 + .06 + 1.32
US Government 742.26 + .41 – .03 + 7.65
