Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has paused all football activities and its Saturday game at Virginia has been postponed at…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has paused all football activities and its Saturday game at Virginia has been postponed at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players in quarantine because of contact tracing. Nine Louisville players, mostly on defense, were held out of last week’s 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech. Coach Scott Satterfield said afterward that some of the absences were COVID-19-related.

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are short-handed at practice this week after moving two starting offensive linemen to injured reserve and placing eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Coach John Harbaugh can only hope the situation improves in time for Sunday’s AFC clash on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore will be without left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips, who were placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining ankle injuries last weekend against Pittsburgh. Baltimore also must find a replacement for All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. If the other seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list test negative on Saturday, they can face the Colts.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Schools across the Atlantic Coast Conference are making a concerted effort to provide more mental health care services to student-athletes. Several schools such as the University of Pittsburgh and Syracuse have mental health professionals embedded in the athletic department that are available to players nearly around the clock. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown says coaches these days spend far more time encouraging their players to get help if they are struggling than they did decades ago. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says the team’s lead clinical counselors are “mental” coaches as important as any other staff member.

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson cast her vote in a drop box at the Detroit Pistons’ training facility. About 12 hours later, she saw ballots roll into Ford Field for double checking. The coronavirus pandemic put stresses on the general election, so professional sports teams stepped up to offer their stadiums, arenas and practice facilities as socially distant spaces to vote and conduct other election-related activities. Twenty-plus NBA teams and half of the NFL’s 32 franchises provided a place for people to vote or assisted with the process in other ways.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.