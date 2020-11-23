Deloitte taps new head of government advisory practice

Deloitte Consulting LLP selected a new head of its government and public services advisory practice Monday, tapping the chief of its…

Deloitte Consulting LLP selected a new head of its government and public services advisory practice Monday, tapping the chief of its government innovations and platforms practice, Matt Gentile, to lead the group.

Gentile, who has been with the consulting firm since 2010, has helped lead Deloitte’s work with the Department of Homeland Security as a principal at Deloitte’s risk and financial advisory business segment, among other roles.

He was also part of the firm’s team working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab to help develop datausa.io, a website and analytics visualization engine for public U.S. government data.

He will now help oversee Deloitte’s work in advising federal, state and local government customers — as well as colleges and universities — on areas like cybersecurity, risk management, financial modernization and digital transformation.

