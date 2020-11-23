THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Covid-19 hits Baltimore Ravens just days before Thanksgiving day game with Steelers

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

November 23, 2020, 3:07 PM

The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to visit Heinz Field on Thanksgiving night for a divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the Ravens appear now to be dealing with a Covid-19 threat.

On Monday afternoon, the team released a statement on Twitter stating that “multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for Covid-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine.”

The statement did not say if the individuals were players, coaches, support staff, members of front office or other employees of the organization. The team has closed its facility in Owings Mills as a result.

As of Monday afternoon, the game was still set to go on as scheduled.

On Nov. 22, the Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 10-0, the best start in franchise history. The Ravens meanwhile fell to the Tennessee Titans on overtime on Sunday, dropping them to 6-4.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

