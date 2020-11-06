Best Veterans Day Deals and Freebies for 2020

Veterans Day, which takes place Wednesday, encourages Americans to honor those who have served in the military. Restaurants and stores…

Veterans Day, which takes place Wednesday, encourages Americans to honor those who have served in the military. Restaurants and stores also observe this tradition by offering discounts and free food to veterans and active-duty service members.

Here are the retailers and restaurants offering the best Veterans Day deals and freebies this year:

— Academy Sports + Outdoors.

— Bob Evans.

— Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

— Famous Dave’s.

— Great Clips.

— Logan’s Roadhouse.

— Office Depot/OfficeMax.

— Pilot/Flying J.

— Publix.

— Red Lobster.

— Samsung.

— Sleep Number.

— Sonny’s BBQ.

— Sport Clips.

— TooJay’s Deli.

Read on for more information on the best Veterans Day deals for 2020.

[Read: The Best Days to Shop in 2020]

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Military members and first responders can get 10% off their entire purchase through Nov. 11. This deal is available in stores and online. If shopping online, verify your status with the id.me button when viewing your shopping cart. You’ll then receive a promo code for your order. If shopping in a store, present your military ID at checkout.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military members can order one item from a special menu for free on Nov. 11. This offer is available for dine-in customers only.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

Military personnel and their families get 20% off their check on Nov. 11. A service member must be present — and must show a military ID. This offer is available for parties of up to four who are dining in.

[Read: 12 Restaurant Apps That Get You Free Food]

Famous Dave’s

All military personnel can receive a Georgia chopped pork sandwich with a side for free (up to a $7.49 value) on Nov. 11. This offer is valid for dine-in, to-go and online orders. If ordering online, use code VETERAN at checkout. You must present a valid ID when ordering or at pickup.

Great Clips

On Nov. 11, retired and active service members can receive a free haircut or a card, which is redeemable through Dec. 11, for a free haircut. Nonmilitary customers who get their hair cut on Nov. 11 will also receive a card, redeemable for a free cut, to give to a service member.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Military members eat free from a special menu between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. This offer is valid for dine-in customers only, and proof of service is required. The free meal includes an entree with two sides, and the full menu can be viewed on the Logan’s Roadhouse website.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Veterans, active-duty military, retirees, reservists and their dependents get 25% off eligible purchases in stores when they present valid military ID or military dependent ID. This offer runs Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. Some items are excluded, including gift cards, appliances, certain consumer electronics, certain brands and other restricted items.

Pilot/Flying J

From Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, Pilot and Flying J locations will offer veterans a free coffee (any size) and one free breakfast item. Redeem this offer through the Pilot Flying J app.

Publix

Veterans, active military members and their families can get 10% off groceries on Nov. 11. Some items are excluded, including tobacco, gift cards, alcohol and lottery tickets. You must present a valid military ID to get this offer.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists who present a valid military ID will get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on Veterans Day. Options include seafood-stuffed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese sticks, warm apple crostada and more.

Samsung

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, active-duty military members and veterans can register on Samsung’s site for special deals, including an extra 10% off smartphones, tablets, wearables, mobile accessories and PCs. Other offers include a $50 e-certificate and free phone case with a smartphone purchase and 10% off select home appliances.

Sleep Number

Military members can verify their identity on Sleep Number’s site to get a promo code they can use for an extra $100 off smart beds and adjustable bases through Nov. 16.

Sonny’s BBQ

On Nov. 11, Sonny’s is giving out free pork sandwiches to veterans and active military members who show an ID. Plus, these service members will receive a voucher for a free BBQ egg roll appetizer that can be redeemed with valid military ID between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Both of these offers are valid for dine-in or takeout orders.

Sport Clips

Some locations will offer free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members and will donate $1 for every haircut provided that day to the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Help a Hero Scholarship fund.

TooJay’s Deli

Veterans and active-duty military get a free entree from a special menu on Veterans Day. Present a valid military ID and the Veterans Day coupon available on TooJay’s website to get this offer, which is valid for dine-in or takeout orders.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

Best Veterans Day Deals and Freebies for 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/06/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.