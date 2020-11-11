B-Schools for High-Paying Finance, Accounting Jobs

Earn high salaries in finance and accounting. Though MBA graduates who work in the finance industry, including in accounting, are…

Though MBA graduates who work in the finance industry, including in accounting, are often paid a six-figure salary, graduates of certain highly selective business schools are paid especially well. Based on U.S. News data, 2019 graduates from these 44 business schools who work in the finance or accounting sector have an average salary greater than $100,000. Some from these schools had an annual salary that exceeded $200,000, and in a few cases alumni raked in salaries at or above $300,000. Here are the 44 MBA programs where 2019 grads employed in finance or accounting received the highest average compensation

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $100,504

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $81,000-$125,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 13

Ohio State University (Fisher)

U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $102,027

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $73,000-$135,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 11

University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $103,000

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $92,000-$110,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 4

University of Colorado–Boulder (Leeds)

U.S. News business school rank: 70 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $103,786

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$180,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 19

University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $103,800

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $44,400-$130,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 13

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 27

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $104,000

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$140,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 10

Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $105,000

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $95,000-$125,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 6

Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $105,528

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $78,000-$130,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 20

University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

U.S. News business school rank: 39

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $106,750

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $100,000-$117,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 4

University of Wisconsin–Madison

U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $107,688

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$151,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 16

Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

U.S. News business school rank: 19

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $108,626

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $36,000-$150,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 35

Southern Methodist University (Cox) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $108,742

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $52,000-$150,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 31

Howard University (DC)

U.S. News business school rank: 70 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $110,000

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $108,000-$110,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 2

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $110,000

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$125,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 7

Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $110,417

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $50,000-$160,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 13

University of Denver (Daniels)

U.S. News business school rank: 80 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $112,750

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $90,000-$135,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 4

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $113,333

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $95,000-$125,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 8

University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $114,643

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$150,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 14

Vanderbilt University (Owen)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $115,565

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $78,000-$150,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 34

University of Notre Dame (Mendoza)

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $116,239

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$150,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 36

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $118,319

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $62,000-$210,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 33

Georgetown University (McDonough)

U.S. News business school rank: 25 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $121,273

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $69,581-$160,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 59

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $122,889

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $104,000-$160,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 18

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $124,207

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $71,000-$200,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 80

Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

U.S. News business school rank: 22

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $124,737

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $60,000-$150,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 19

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 18

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $126,082

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$200,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 55

Rice University (Jones)

U.S. News business school rank: 25 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $127,029

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $25,483-$150,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 28

Yale University (CT)

U.S. News business school rank: 9

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $127,472

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $52,000-$200,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 60

University of Southern California (Marshall)

U.S. News business school rank: 17

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $128,130

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $87,000-$230,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 22

Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 15

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $132,423

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $69,000-$160,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 87

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 11

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $132,800

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $50,000-$160,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 69

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 16

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $133,529

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $92,500-$162,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 56

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $134,675

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $100,000-$180,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 59

New York University (Stern)

U.S. News business school rank: 10

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $135,758

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $61,000-$185,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 104

Duke University (Fuqua)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $135,999

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $70,000-$325,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 76

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

U.S. News business school rank: 5

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $138,202

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $55,000-$250,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 47

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $139,137

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $50,000-$300,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 66

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $139,346

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $95,000-$200,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 36

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 7

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $139,612

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $87,241-$250,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 31

University of Chicago (Booth)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $140,927

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $80,000-$250,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 175

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 8

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $148,134

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$375,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 203

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

U.S. News business school rank: 1 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $154,400

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $75,000-$300,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 178

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News business school rank: 6

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $163,355

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $84,766-$305,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 168

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News business school rank: 1 (tie)

Average salary among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $174,500

Salary range among 2019 graduates with finance or accounting jobs: $72,000-$300,000

Number of 2019 graduates who reported having finance or accounting jobs: 75

Update 11/11/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.