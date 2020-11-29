AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST

Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting
AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to bevy of bogus election claims
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
Jill Biden, Joe’s chief protector, to step up as first lady
Faith takes the forefront as Georgia Senate runoffs heat up
Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump
To court Latinos, Democrats have to expand strategy in 2022
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.