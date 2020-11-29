AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to bevy of bogus election…

Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to bevy of bogus election claims Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot Jill Biden, Joe’s chief protector, to step up as first lady Faith takes the forefront as Georgia Senate runoffs heat up Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump To court Latinos, Democrats have to expand strategy in 2022 High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.