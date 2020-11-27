AP Top Political News at 9:59 p.m. EST

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race
Biden’s win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.
For Big Tech, Biden brings a new era but no ease in scrutiny
Supreme Court won’t get involved in Louisiana pastor’s case
Top California air, climate regulator hopes to run Biden EPA
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Trump may be coming to terms with loss he won’t acknowledge
Senate control brings new urgency to Georgia turnout drive
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.