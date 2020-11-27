CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 9:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Biden’s win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

For Big Tech, Biden brings a new era but no ease in scrutiny

Supreme Court won’t get involved in Louisiana pastor’s case

Top California air, climate regulator hopes to run Biden EPA

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Trump may be coming to terms with loss he won’t acknowledge

Senate control brings new urgency to Georgia turnout drive

