AP Top Political News at 9:20 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election To court Latinos, Democrats have to expand strategy in 2022 High court takes…

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election To court Latinos, Democrats have to expand strategy in 2022 High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom One pandemic, two different worlds in Georgia runoff races Biden’s win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid Biden’s win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.