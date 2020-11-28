CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 9:20 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

To court Latinos, Democrats have to expand strategy in 2022

High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom

One pandemic, two different worlds in Georgia runoff races

Biden’s win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released

AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance

With no action by Washington, states race to offer virus aid

Biden’s win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

