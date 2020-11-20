THANKSGIVING NEWS: Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
AP Top Political News at 8:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Spokesman: Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week

Biden wants Congress to pass virus aid in lame-duck session

Biden adds Obama administration veterans to top staff

Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president

Who needs Russia? Loudest attacks on US vote are from Trump

White House Rose Garden adds Japanese American’s sculpture

Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

Justice Dept. plans 3 more executions in lame-duck period

Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs

