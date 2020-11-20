AP Top Political News at 8:57 p.m. EST

Spokesman: Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus
Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
Biden wants Congress to pass virus aid in lame-duck session
Biden adds Obama administration veterans to top staff
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
Who needs Russia? Loudest attacks on US vote are from Trump
White House Rose Garden adds Japanese American’s sculpture
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win
Justice Dept. plans 3 more executions in lame-duck period
Trump makes late-term bid to lower prescription drug costs
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.