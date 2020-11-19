AP Top Political News at 11:32 p.m. EST

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats
Georgia hand tally of votes is complete, affirms Biden lead
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden victory
AP FACT CHECK: Trump legal team’s batch of false vote claims
NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes
Top Pentagon official tests positive for coronavirus
Supreme Court clears way for federal execution in Texas case
Federal judge blocks new criminal disqualifiers to asylum
EXPLAINER: Why AP called Georgia for Biden
Biden chides Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.