AP Top Political News at 11:02 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden In Georgia, Republicans juggle Biden win and Trump loyalties They’re baaack:…

Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden In Georgia, Republicans juggle Biden win and Trump loyalties They’re baaack: Trump and allies still refuse election loss High court blocks NY virus limits on houses of worship Trump pardons Flynn despite guilty plea in Russia probe Congress braces for Biden’s national coronavirus strategy Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign Analysis: Biden prioritizes experience with Cabinet picks Trump refuses to accept Biden’s win as transition proceeds The Latest: Biden urges Americans to forgo big Thanksgiving Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.