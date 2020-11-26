CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:02 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

In Georgia, Republicans juggle Biden win and Trump loyalties

They’re baaack: Trump and allies still refuse election loss

High court blocks NY virus limits on houses of worship

Trump pardons Flynn despite guilty plea in Russia probe

Congress braces for Biden’s national coronavirus strategy

Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign

Analysis: Biden prioritizes experience with Cabinet picks

Trump refuses to accept Biden’s win as transition proceeds

The Latest: Biden urges Americans to forgo big Thanksgiving

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Army allows some soldiers to promote while deferring education

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

JAIC starts its new iteration, will create 'flyaway' teams to embed with DoD components

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up