AP Top Political News at 9:41 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat

Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers

The Latest: Graham: Trump should attend Biden’s inauguration

Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief

It’s Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House

Political fight brewing over Biden’s WH budget chief nominee

Charging the ‘Beatles’: Inside the case against IS militants

Supreme Court seems skeptical of Trump’s census plan

