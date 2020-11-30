AP Top Political News at 9:41 p.m. EST

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote
Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat
Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers
The Latest: Graham: Trump should attend Biden’s inauguration
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
It’s Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House
Political fight brewing over Biden’s WH budget chief nominee
Charging the ‘Beatles’: Inside the case against IS militants
Supreme Court seems skeptical of Trump’s census plan
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.