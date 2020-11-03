AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EST

ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
AP VoteCast: Trump, Biden voters differ on pandemic, economy

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

2020 Latest: Hundreds gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza

Routes to Senate control narrow as GOP holds back Democrats

EXPLAINING RACE CALLS: Why AP hasn’t called Florida

Voters keeping status quo in most races for governor

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Senate Latest: In Miss. repeat, GOP’s Hyde-Smith bests Espy

Legal pot, anti-abortion measures pass on state ballots

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

