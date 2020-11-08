AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight
Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal
Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia
Trump’s election night party adds to virus scrutiny
Biden shores up fragile ‘blue wall’ in industrial north
The Latest: Former WH officials urge cooperative transition
Americans pivot from red-hot Trump to Biden’s seasoned cool
Message of Election 2020: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not
One week in an America riven by politics and the plague
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.