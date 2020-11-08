CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Northam: Va.'s rising cases 'concerning' | Latest results across the region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal

Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia

Trump’s election night party adds to virus scrutiny

Biden shores up fragile ‘blue wall’ in industrial north

The Latest: Former WH officials urge cooperative transition

Americans pivot from red-hot Trump to Biden’s seasoned cool

Message of Election 2020: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not

One week in an America riven by politics and the plague

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

Chilbert to be CIO at CFPB, Sritapan moves to DHS cyber shared services office

VA touts successful first EHR go-live: 'A lot of things worked'

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up