AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede

Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff

What mandate? Biden’s agenda faces a divided Congress

Biden’s beach hideaway has political sun shining on Rehoboth

AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on Georgia voter signature checks

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington

US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2

Trump putting democracy to the test after his loss to Biden

Thousands rally behind Trump, insisting he won race he lost

