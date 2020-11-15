AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EST

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
What mandate? Biden’s agenda faces a divided Congress
Biden’s beach hideaway has political sun shining on Rehoboth
AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on Georgia voter signature checks
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington
US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2
Trump putting democracy to the test after his loss to Biden
Thousands rally behind Trump, insisting he won race he lost
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.