AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede Biden…

Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff What mandate? Biden’s agenda faces a divided Congress Biden’s beach hideaway has political sun shining on Rehoboth AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on Georgia voter signature checks Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Trump protests in Washington US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2 Trump putting democracy to the test after his loss to Biden Thousands rally behind Trump, insisting he won race he lost Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.