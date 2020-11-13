AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress Tight spot: Trump loss complicates Pence’s political future Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak…

Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress

Tight spot: Trump loss complicates Pence’s political future

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts on vaccine, state distribution

In Georgia, Trump’s shadow looms over pair of Senate runoffs

The Latest: Democrats to have fewer members of House in 2021

Progressives look to make early mark on Biden White House

RNC to spend at least $20 million on Georgia’s Senate races

Military voters fear they’re part of unsupported fraud claim

Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress

