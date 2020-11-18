AP Top Political News at 9:45 p.m. EST The Associated Press

GOP increasingly accepts Trump’s defeat — but not in public Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden…

GOP increasingly accepts Trump’s defeat — but not in public Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory Some GOP governors shift on mask mandates as hospitals fill America’s bellwethers crumbled in aligning with Trump in ’20 Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door EXPLAINER: A look at Trump’s long-shot legal challenges Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security Acting Pentagon chief cites risks during troop reductions Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.