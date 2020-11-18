CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:45 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOP increasingly accepts Trump’s defeat — but not in public

Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era

Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

Some GOP governors shift on mask mandates as hospitals fill

America’s bellwethers crumbled in aligning with Trump in ’20

Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door

EXPLAINER: A look at Trump’s long-shot legal challenges

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Acting Pentagon chief cites risks during troop reductions

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

Agencies improving in CX but need to worry less about digital - more about human design

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up