The Associated Press

November 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA

After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead

Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path

AP FACT CHECK: Trump baselessly cites fraud in virus toll

State legislative elections key to redistricting power

Obama criticizes Trump in scathing, personal terms

‘Obamacare’ sign-ups begin as millions more are uninsured

The Latest: Biden unleashes scathing attacks on Trump

Election emerges as referendum on race relations in America

US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

