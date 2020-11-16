CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges

AP sources: Trump to order troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

AP FACT CHECK: Trump conclusively lost, denies the evidence

The Latest: Biden says his family following holiday guidance

Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots

After Trump march: Arrests, accusations and COVID-19 fines

Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit

Hardening partisan map steepens Democrats’ climb in Senate

Conservative group alleging voter fraud ends its lawsuits

