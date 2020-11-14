AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EST The Associated Press

US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2 Trump putting democracy to the test after his loss…

US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2 Trump putting democracy to the test after his loss to Biden Thousands rally behind Trump, insisting he won race he lost EXPLAINER: Why poll watcher complaints don’t amount to fraud Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsehoods on Biden win, vaccine myths GOP leaders in 4 states quash dubious Trump bid on electors Suburban Philadelphia voters surge with verve to oust Trump Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress Bloomberg’s big spending struggles to sway election outcomes Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.