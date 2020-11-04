ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
AP Top Political News at 11:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

2020 Latest: Mich. Democrat Peters wins Senate reelection

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Democrats’ Senate drive halted by GOP; key races undecided

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Michigan for Biden

Trump’s Election Day surge powered by small-town America

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter

Biden narrowly wins Wisconsin; Trump to call for a recount

With presidency in reach, Dems grapple with disappointment

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

