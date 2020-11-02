AP Top Political News at 10:48 p.m. EST The Associated Press

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense The Latest: Biden predicts ‘big win’ in Pennsylvania Trump promises court fight…

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense The Latest: Biden predicts ‘big win’ in Pennsylvania Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert Election 2020 Today: Trump, Biden make final pleas to voters 2020 Watch: Will loser of the election accept the result? EXPLAINER: States to watch on election night Widely shared photo of Biden without mask was taken in 2019 Lawyers on standby if cloudy election outcome heads to court Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.