ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:48 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In 2020 finale, Trump combative, Biden on offense

The Latest: Biden predicts ‘big win’ in Pennsylvania

Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes

Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Election 2020 Today: Trump, Biden make final pleas to voters

2020 Watch: Will loser of the election accept the result?

EXPLAINER: States to watch on election night

Widely shared photo of Biden without mask was taken in 2019

Lawyers on standby if cloudy election outcome heads to court

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

2020 roundup: Most key lawmakers for feds keep congressional seats

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

So goes 2020: Post-Election Day Hatch Act guidance for feds is anything but simple

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up