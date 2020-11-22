THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
AP Top Political News at 11:08 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden expected to nominate Blinken as secretary of state

Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transition

Trump’s legal team cried vote fraud, but courts found none

Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell

In Wisconsin recount, Trump challenges pile up, slow tally

Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin

Week offers snapshot of how Trump, Biden approach presidency

Trump election challenges sound alarm among voters of color

Analysis: With silence, GOP enables Trump’s risky endgame

Putin holding off on US presidential congratulations

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

