CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns of tough winter ahead | Montgomery Co. eyes stronger safety measures | Region's latest test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:13 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink

Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance

The Latest: Lincoln Project taking on GOP-linked law firms

False claims of voting fraud, pushed by Trump, thrive online

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s claims on vaccine, election are wrong

AP Explains: Election’s validity intact despite Trump claims

Election breathes new life into false ‘dead voter’ claims

GOP lets Trump fight election for weeks despite Biden’s win

‘Obamacare’ likely to survive, high court arguments indicate

Pompeo brushes aside results of presidential election

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

VA declares victory, but AFGE isn't accepting latest impasse panel decision

President-Elect Biden announces agency transition teams

What’s next for the State Department workforce under the Biden administration?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up