THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Analysis: Biden prioritizes experience with Cabinet picks

‘America is back’: Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

AP FACT CHECK: Trump still uses distortion in hopeless quest

Biden seeks swift Cabinet votes, but GOP Senate stays silent

Biden transition OK’d to start as Trump runs out of options

Trump skips turkey jokes, gives thanks for COVID-19 vaccines

The Latest: Biden says split Congress affects Cabinet picks

Biden certified as winner of Pennsylvania presidential vote

White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Many DoD bases expected to restrict travel ahead of holidays as COVID cases rise

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up