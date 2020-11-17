CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with Wreaths Across America? | Howard Co. limits in-person gatherings | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Public health programs see surge in students amid pandemic

Head of govt agency under pressure to let transition proceed

Facebook, Twitter CEOs facing questions on election measures

Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges

AP sources: Trump to order troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq

Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

AP FACT CHECK: Trump conclusively lost, denies the evidence

The Latest: Biden says his family following holiday guidance

Georgia official says Graham asked him about tossing ballots

After Trump march: Arrests, accusations and COVID-19 fines

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

TSP hires new vendor to take the plan into the 21st century

Military health culture may be to blame for poor retention rates among women

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up