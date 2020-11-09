AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
November 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Refusing to concede, Trump blocks cooperation on transition

Trump election party draws scrutiny as guests test positive

Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist

Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts

AP Explains: Trump’s baseless tweets about vote in 4 states

‘This is proof’: Biden’s win reveals power of Black voters

Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts

The Latest: International observers see no fraud in US vote

What’s ascertainment? The green light to launch transition

