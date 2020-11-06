CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US OKs emergency use of antibody drug | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump’s wild claims test limits of Republican loyalty

Perdue, Ossoff head to Georgia US Senate runoff

The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

Be prepared: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Trump’s attacks on mail-in ballots rankle some military vets

2020 Latest: Biden says he’s preparing for White House

Incendiary texts traced to outfit run by top Trump aide

Analysis: Trump’s vote diatribe both shocking, unsurprising

Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene

