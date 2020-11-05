AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

Trump steps to podium, baselessly attacks election
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption
Trump hits election integrity with unsupported complaints
2020 Latest: Biden says ‘no one’ will take US democracy away
Presidential election exposes America’s ‘perilous’ divides
Election officials worried by threats and protesters
EXPLAINER: What does a smaller majority in the House mean?
House Democrats blame losses on polls, message, even Trump
Some in GOP break with Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.