AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump steps to podium, baselessly attacks election

AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption

Trump hits election integrity with unsupported complaints

2020 Latest: Biden says ‘no one’ will take US democracy away

Presidential election exposes America’s ‘perilous’ divides

Election officials worried by threats and protesters

EXPLAINER: What does a smaller majority in the House mean?

House Democrats blame losses on polls, message, even Trump

Some in GOP break with Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims

EXPLAINER: States still in play and what makes them that way

