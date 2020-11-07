AP Top Political News at 12:01 a.m. EST

Trump’s wild claims test limits of Republican loyalty
Perdue, Ossoff head to Georgia US Senate runoff
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19
Be prepared: Biden transition team at work amid limbo
Trump’s attacks on mail-in ballots rankle some military vets
2020 Latest: Biden says he’s preparing for White House
Incendiary texts traced to outfit run by top Trump aide
Analysis: Trump’s vote diatribe both shocking, unsurprising
Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.