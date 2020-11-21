AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EST The Associated Press

In blistering ruling, judge throws out Trump suit in Pa. Week offers snapshot of how Trump, Biden approach presidency Analysis: With silence, GOP enables Trump's risky endgame Trump team requests recount of Georgia's presidential race AP FACT CHECK: Trump's flailing effort resting on mendacity G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virus Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after battling COVID-19 Commander seeks to get embattled Fort Hood 'back on track' Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount 'Something very historical': Push for diverse Biden Cabinet