Schools That Accept the Most International Students

Many schools admit most or nearly all international applicants.

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. colleges than others. Among the 120 ranked National Universities that received at least 500 international applicants and reported this data to U.S. News, the average acceptance rate for international students was 45% for fall 2019. But at some institutions the acceptance rate was significantly higher, approaching nearly 100%. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 11 ranked National Universities, including ties, with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants.

University of Cincinnati

U.S. News rank: 143 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 1,176

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 970

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 82%

University of Texas at Dallas

U.S. News rank: 143 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 629

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 513

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 82%

University of Colorado Boulder

U.S. News rank: 103 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 2,097

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 1,801

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 86%

University of Utah

U.S. News rank: 97 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 546

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 474

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 87%

Virginia Commonwealth University

U.S. News rank: 160 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 515

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 451

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 88%

Loyola University Chicago

U.S. News rank: 112 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 1,452

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 1,309

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 90%

University of Texas at Arlington

U.S. News rank: 298-389

International applicants for fall 2019: 625

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 584

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 93%

University of Kansas

U.S. News rank: 124 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 519

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 509

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 98%

Colorado State University

U.S. News rank: 153 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 617

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 612

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 99%

Kent State University (OH)

U.S. News rank: 217 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2019: 640

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 635

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 99%

University of Toledo (OH)

U.S. News rank: 298-389

International applicants for fall 2019: 680

International applicants accepted for fall 2019: 675

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2019: 99%

Update 11/19/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.