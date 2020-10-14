When is the 2020 Masters tournament? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
It may take place seven months after it was originally scheduled and it may be the final major of the year rather than the first, but The Masters won’t be any less exciting in 2020.
The delay can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which has altered all of professional sports over the last seven months. Still, “A tradition like no other” must go on. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, from the schedule to how to watch.
The Masters Tournament Information
When: November 12-15
Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
TV Information: Watch on ESPN and CBS
Stream: WatchESPN, CBS All Access
Championship purse: $1.4 million
2019 champion: Tiger Woods
TV Schedule
Round 1: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 pm – 7:30 pm (ESPN)
Round 2: Friday, Nov. 13 at 3 pm – 7:30 pm (ESPN)
Round 3: Saturday, Nov.14 at 3 pm – 7 pm (CBS)
Round 4: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 pm – 7 pm (CBS)
Past Champions
2019: Tiger Woods
2018: Patrick Reed
2017: Sergio Garcia
2016: Danny Willett
2015: Jordan Spieth
2014: Bubba Watson
2013: Adam Scott
2012: Bubba Watson
2011: Charles Schwartzel
2010: Phil Mickelson