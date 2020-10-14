When is the 2020 Masters tournament? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington It may take place seven months after it…

It may take place seven months after it was originally scheduled and it may be the final major of the year rather than the first, but The Masters won’t be any less exciting in 2020.

The delay can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which has altered all of professional sports over the last seven months. Still, “A tradition like no other” must go on. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, from the schedule to how to watch.

The Masters Tournament Information

When: November 12-15

Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

TV Information: Watch on ESPN and CBS

Stream: WatchESPN, CBS All Access

Championship purse: $1.4 million

2019 champion: Tiger Woods

TV Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 3 pm – 7:30 pm (ESPN)

Round 2: Friday, Nov. 13 at 3 pm – 7:30 pm (ESPN)

Round 3: Saturday, Nov.14 at 3 pm – 7 pm (CBS)

Round 4: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 pm – 7 pm (CBS)

Past Champions

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Bubba Watson

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Bubba Watson

2011: Charles Schwartzel

2010: Phil Mickelson