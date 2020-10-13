CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
What D.C.’s confounding ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ would look like with sculptures and greens — and no Wendy’s

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

October 13, 2020, 6:34 AM

The end is nigh for “Dave Thomas Circle,” where Florida Avenue and New York Avenue and Eckington Place and O Street and First Street NE all converge into chaos and congestion — with a Wendy’s restaurant at the center of it all. 

The concept for the new landscaped public spaces that will emerge when those roadways are finally realigned has a date Thursday with the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts. The submission shows just how radical a change is to come with the Wendy’s literally removed from the picture.

The team behind the plan includes landscape architects SWA/Balsley and ParkerRodriguez Inc., Jean Efron Art Consultants LLC, CM Kling & Associates Inc. lighting designers and the NoMa Parks Foundation.

The illustrative concept provides for three main public spaces — one adjacent to the Peoples Building at 64 New York Ave. NE, one essentially where the Wendy’s stands now, and a third on the south side of New York Avenue adjacent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms…

