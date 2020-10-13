What D.C.’s confounding ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ would look like with sculptures and greens — and no Wendy’s

The end is nigh for “Dave Thomas Circle,” where Florida Avenue and New York Avenue and Eckington Place and O…

The end is nigh for “Dave Thomas Circle,” where Florida Avenue and New York Avenue and Eckington Place and O Street and First Street NE all converge into chaos and congestion — with a Wendy’s restaurant at the center of it all.

The concept for the new landscaped public spaces that will emerge when those roadways are finally realigned has a date Thursday with the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts. The submission shows just how radical a change is to come with the Wendy’s literally removed from the picture.

The team behind the plan includes landscape architects SWA/Balsley and ParkerRodriguez Inc., Jean Efron Art Consultants LLC, CM Kling & Associates Inc. lighting designers and the NoMa Parks Foundation.

The illustrative concept provides for three main public spaces — one adjacent to the Peoples Building at 64 New York Ave. NE, one essentially where the Wendy’s stands now, and a third on the south side of New York Avenue adjacent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms…