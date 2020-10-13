What can new graduates of D.C.-area colleges expect in salary? Have a look.

What can grads of D.C.-area colleges and universities expect coming out of school these days? Let’s just say there’s not…

What can grads of D.C.-area colleges and universities expect coming out of school these days? Let’s just say there’s not a lot of certainty in this economy.

While the impacts of the pandemic continue to reverberate and upend the status quo, the past does offer some guidance in determining what students can expect when it comes to salaries once they line up their first jobs with a degree in hand.

Seattle data company PayScale Inc. has ranked colleges and universities by the median salaries of their alumni. In the gallery above, we run down 14 four-year colleges in Greater Washington and break out early career pay data from PayScale. The early career pay data is defined as the median salary for bachelor’s degree-holders with zero to five years’ experience in the field.

The median early career salaries from the 14 local universities range from $48,400 to $67,200. In general, the numbers aren’t too surprising — though some figures may raise eyebrows. We included Virginia Tech…