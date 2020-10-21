Vote in Person: Is It Safe to Vote in Person in 2020?

Much ink has been spilled over the coming presidential election, which will be historic in many ways, not least of…

Much ink has been spilled over the coming presidential election, which will be historic in many ways, not least of which is the fact that it’s being conducted during a global pandemic. This public health threat naturally alters the ability of some people to be able to cast their ballot in person. It has also raised the question of whether it’s safe for anyone to visit the polls this fall to cast an in-person ballot.

These concerns are grounded in the fact that we know that large groups of people coming together can spread the virus.

“The more a person interacts with others, and the longer they do, the higher the risk of contracting COVID-19,” says Dr. Anthony Barile, infectious disease medical director with Health First in Melbourne, Florida.

But while concerns about spreading the virus at voting locations are valid, there are simple ways to reduce the risk, he says. “If the appropriate safety precautions are taken, voting should not be a safety concern, and people shouldn’t be afraid to go to the polls.”

Many doctors and researchers have suggested that if you’re healthy enough to visit the grocery store, you should be safe at the polls, as the two activities carry similar risk levels.

Lower Risk With Simple Actions

Dr. Gwen A. Huitt, an infectious disease physician at National Jewish Health in Denver, says that since early in the pandemic, “we’ve known that some simple measures can drastically reduce the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus.”

In addition to masking and staying socially distanced, Huitt says that avoiding staying in “a small, enclosed space for more than 15 minutes at a time” is key to avoiding transmission of the virus. When people are in close contact in an enclosed space without much airflow, those conditions can encourage the transfer of “not only droplet particles, but also these smaller aerosolized particles that we now know can float around in the air for longer periods of time. We can inhale them and acquire enough virus to get sick,” she explains.

For polling places that may have many people indoors waiting for a long period of time to cast a vote, the conditions could be right for an infected person to pass the virus on to others.

“I’m worried about the small polling places,” Huitt says. Staying socially distant can be more difficult in smaller spaces. So, if a line forms around the building, but it’s raining, for example, the temptation may be to bring more people indoors. But she says keeping that distance between voters goes a long way toward lowering risk, even if it means people need to bring umbrellas.

Huitt notes that even when you’re standing outside, “it’s really important to wear your mask. Even though you’re outside and it’s far less of a risk, I certainly would not be standing out there without a mask on because you can only control your behavior. You can’t control anyone else’s.”

Keeping Safe at the Polls

It’s going to take effort from all of us to make voting safe for yourself and others. ” All ages and demographics may come to your polling location, so do your part to keep others safe by following the guidelines we all know at this point,” Barile says.

These include:

1. Keep Your Mask On.

“First and foremost, everyone should be wearing a mask,” Huitt says. “There’s just no excuse to not be responsible and protect other people around you.” She also notes that your mask only works if it’s covering both your mouth and your nose. “There should be no reason that you’re wearing a mask that doesn’t stay up on the bridge of your nose,” she says.

Masks cut down on the transmission of any airborne or respiratory virus from common colds and the flu to COVID-19. “Masks prevent your droplets from spewing out and infecting somebody else,” Huitt says, and they also can protect you from other people’s aerosolized droplets.

Another plus of masks is that they make it more difficult for you to rub your nose or put your fingers in or near your mouth, which can be another means of transferring virus from surfaces into the body.

2. Maintain Social Distancing.

Even when waiting in lines, it’s important to keep plenty of space between you and the next person to limit the chances of virus transmission. Social distancing means keeping well away from others not in your household, and it’s become second nature for many people as the pandemic has worn on. Still, it can be easy to let your guard down and get too close to others. You should strive to keep at least 6 feet between you and others anytime you’re in public.

3. Practice Excellent Hand Hygiene.

Barile recommends bringing “your own hand sanitizer, with at least 60% alcohol, to use between touching all high-contact objects, like doorknobs, voting machines and pens.” Huitt recommends using that hand sanitizer both before and after touching the voting machine or a shared pen you might use to fill in a paper ballot.

Or wear gloves. Disposable gloves can be thrown away after voting (please put them in a proper trash receptacle). Or you can wear reusable gloves and put them in a clean plastic bag when you’re finished to take home and wash.

Many polling places are also encouraging voters to bring their own pen, and typically a blue or black ink ballpoint or felt tip pen or a black marker can do the job. But be sure to check with your local elections board first to be sure you’re using a pen that will be acceptable in your jurisdiction.

After removing your gloves, whether they’re reusable or disposable, Huitt recommends using hand sanitizer or washing your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

4. Arrive Prepared.

Preparing ahead of time can help you reduce the amount of time you need to spend at your polling place, Barile says. “For example, familiarize yourself with the sample ballot to ensure that you know your options when it comes time to vote and can be as efficient as possible. Make sure all registrations are up-to-date before going to your polling place.”

State elections boards post a sample ballot online so voters can familiarize themselves with what the ballot will look like on voting day. You can find your state’s elections website by visiting USA.gov’s election office page.

5. Plan Ahead.

Avoiding people means you may be able to avoid the virus. To do that, Barile recommends voting at “non-peak times and consider early voting dates and times to lessen your contact with crowds. If you can, get in contact with your polling location to determine the expected peak hours.”

Barile also recommends contacting your local voting election board to find out what safety measures will be taken so you can further make plans to stay safe.

Keep Others Safe Too

When you head to the polls to perform your civic duty, remember that it’s not just yourself you’re keeping safe when you follow these guidelines. “Some people may be at a higher risk than others, so we should all do our part to make voting a safe process,” Barile says.

And it’s going to take effort from everyone, Huitt says. “We want to make sure that any- and everyone has an opportunity to vote in whatever way they possibly can, in the safest way that they possibly can. Utilize the resources you have available to you,” whether that’s masking and washing hands when voting in person or mailing in an absentee ballot to cast your vote from the safety of your home.

