Viewpoint: Don’t put off the flu shot this year

Fall has arrived, and so has the annual influenza season. This year, however, flu season will look a little different as we continue to grapple with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. While some Americans are reluctant to visit a doctor’s office or hospital, public health officials worry people will shy away from being immunized, too. When coupled with the effects of Covid-19, public health experts emphasize that getting the flu shot is more important than ever.

While many D.C. residents may think of the flu in the same way as the common cold, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 200,000 people are hospitalized each year from flu complications, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths. Reducing the risk of the flu is especially important for people who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or chronic lung disease, and for pregnant women, young children and people 65 and older.

The flu vaccine reduces the risk from being exposed to the…