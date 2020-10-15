UpRiver 2020 showcases how founders have weathered the Covid storm

From start to finish, UpRiver 2020 looked just a little bit different than years past. And one thing was on…

From start to finish, UpRiver 2020 looked just a little bit different than years past. And one thing was on everyone’s mind: Covid-19.

UpRiver is an annual fall event hosted by Activation Capital that brings together founders and entrepreneurs throughout the Richmond region. Sara Maddox, Activation Capital’s outreach and community affairs manager, said the pandemic was front and center as they decided on programming for this year’s event.

“Everyone is going through tough times, and founders are going through tough times, as well,” she said. “A lot of them are having to reimagine or pivot what their company needs to do to stay viable through the pandemic. We tried to have our panels focused on that.”

The event, which was held virtually last Thursday, featured three panels. The first featured founders from three Richmond startups—Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, of Goodfynd; Laura Howard, of Blue Ocean Brain; and Paige Wilson, of Naborforce. it was moderated by Sarah Milston from The Spark Mill…