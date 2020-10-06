U Street Music Hall shuts down permanently

U Street Music Hall announced its permanent closure on Monday, seven months after the subterranean club known for its sound…

U Street Music Hall announced its permanent closure on Monday, seven months after the subterranean club known for its sound system and DJ sets had to close its doors because of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Due to the pandemic, mounting operational costs that never paused even while we were closed, and no clear timeline for when clubs like ours can safely reopen, we had no choice recently but to make this heartbreaking decision,” the music venue wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

The club, which hit its 10-year anniversary as restrictions came down in March, is owned by Will Eastman. I.M.P., the owner of 9:30 Club and The Anthem, often presented shows at U Street Music Hall, a smaller-sized club that provided the local music scene a place for shows of about 500 spectators.

Music shows of that size, particularly in an underground club, don’t appear to be on the horizon anytime soon as the pandemic drags on and restrictions on gatherings remain in place. D.C. recently launched…