These 10 startups changed Greater Washington

Over the last few decades, Greater Washington and its venture and tech communities have seen ups and downs — and a whole lot of change.

And as 2020 continues to unfold in new and unpredictable ways, I thought it was worth taking a look back at some of the startups that helped contribute to the region’s current tech and startup ecosystem. And it was not an easy task. There were many companies that did not make this list but that have a place in the DNA of the region.

The original job-posting giant CareerBuilder LLC, the slow-motion collapse of energy storage company GridPoint Inc., the double bottom-line mission of EverFi Inc. — they were or remain a big part of what makes this region tick.

And they all began as startups, ventures not guaranteed to work and with big risks.

Here is my attempt to narrow it down to the top 10. The criteria was a bit soft, a mixture of what kind of impact they had on the perception of the region, who from that company ended up forming other ventures,…