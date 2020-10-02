The week in bankruptcies: 1 entity in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended Sept. 25, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing, and its total debt topped $1 million. Year to date through Sept. 25, the court recorded 85 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 30% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Woodbine Family Worship Center and Christian School Inc. filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sept. 17 in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The debtor listed an address of 12914 Canova Drive in Manassas, and is represented in court by attorney Christopher S.…