The 25 largest public paychecks in Greater Washington

This week, we unveiled our annual databases for public salary data in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Looking at those numbers, we narrowed down the 25 largest public paychecks of people working in our smaller region of Greater Washington.

As you might have guessed, higher education makes up the entirety of this list. And no one on the District payroll cracked this rundown (you can see the top salaries in the District here).

It’s worth noting this list has changed a little since we received our data from state comptrollers because of the ongoing impacts of the pandemic. Senior employees with the University System of Maryland and its 12 member schools are all currently taking pay cuts due to forecasted public shortfalls. University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman, No. 1 on our list here, took a voluntary 10% pay cut in September. Last week, most of the athletics coaches at the University of Maryland and its athletics director did the same as part of all the state’s public schools…