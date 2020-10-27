See the Top 10 Global Universities for Environment and Ecology

Discover the best schools for environment and ecology research. Universities in the U.S. and around the world are home to…

Universities in the U.S. and around the world are home to researchers investigating a variety of environmental issues, such as sustainability and the impact of a changing climate. For prospective students who want to join them, here are the top 10 Best Global Universities for Environment and Ecology, including ties, as ranked by U.S. News based on academic research performance in that subject area.

10. Yale University

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Best Global Universities overall rank: 11 (tie)

Fact: Yale University‘s School of the Environment offers master’s and doctoral programs, and students can pursue joint degrees if they have interdisciplinary interests. They have access to courses in other Yale graduate programs, including its prestigious law school. Students have the option to learn outside of the classroom by attending lectures, seminars, films and conferences, and they also can join student clubs that align with their interests.

9. Imperial College London

Location: London

Best Global Universities overall rank: 20

Fact: Imperial College London offers a master’s degree in environmental technology. Students in this degree program can expect to encounter an interdisciplinary curriculum that combines natural and social sciences. For example, the required “Human-Natural World Interface” module within the master’s program teaches about the ways people interact with their environment and includes a series of case studies to help students gain problem-solving skills.

8. University of Minnesota?–Twin Cities

Location: Minneapolis

Best Global Universities overall rank: 47

Fact: The University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment supports interdisciplinary research on environmental subjects. One of its focus areas is ecological economics, which is the study of how the value of natural resources and the environmental impact of business activities can be factored into a company’s decision-making process.

7. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, England, United Kingdom

Best Global Universities overall rank: 5

Fact: The University of Oxford‘s Environmental Change Institute has an internship program for undergraduate and graduate students focused on sustainability. The program gives students financial support and pairs them with a mentor at their host organization, according to the institute’s website.

6. University of Queensland Australia

Location: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Best Global Universities overall rank: 36 (tie)

Fact: Ecological and environmental researchers at University of Queensland Australia have received many national scientific awards within Australia, including multiple Eureka prizes from the Australian Museum.

5. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich

Location: Zurich

Best Global Universities overall rank: 26

Fact: Environmental sciences master’s students at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich are required to complete an external professional internship that’s at least 18 weeks long, according to the school’s website.

4. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 3

Fact: The Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment offers various education and leadership programs for Stanford University students, including its Forum for Undergraduate Environmental Leadership and its Rising Environmental Leaders Program, which caters to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars.

3. University of California–Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, California, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 4

Fact: The University of California–Berkeley‘s Rausser College of Natural Resources offers a range of undergraduate majors, including conservation and resource studies, environmental economics and policy, and microbial biology, according to the college’s website.

2. Wageningen University and Research Center

Location: Wageningen, Netherlands

Best Global Universities overall rank: 83 (tie)

Fact: Wageningen University and Research Center offers master’s programs in more than 30 subject areas, including environment-focused academic disciplines such as international land and water management, climate studies, and urban environmental management, according to the institution’s website.

1. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 1

Fact: The Harvard University Center for the Environment offers, among other things, financial support to undergraduate students who want to conduct summer research on environmental issues. Students can work on an independent project or become a research assistant to a Harvard faculty member, according to the center’s website.

Update 10/27/20: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks from the 2021 U.S. News Best Global Universities rankings.